Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

