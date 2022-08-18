Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACOR stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

