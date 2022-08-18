Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKDGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BKD stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

