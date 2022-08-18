Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BKD stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

