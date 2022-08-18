Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 0.2 %
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.
Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics
In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 26,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 476,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,807,466.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827. Insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Further Reading
