Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 0.2 %

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,466.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,588 shares of company stock worth $324,827. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

