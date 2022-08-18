Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $543.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Artesian Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

In other news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,609.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 66,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 20.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.