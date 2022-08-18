AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

