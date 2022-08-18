AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
