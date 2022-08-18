Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.08.
About Cheetah Mobile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.