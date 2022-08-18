Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.75.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DDS opened at $327.18 on Monday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $167.03 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average of $267.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 178,137 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 75.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

