Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a 70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of EBR stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.