Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a 70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EBR stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.