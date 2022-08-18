IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE IRS opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

