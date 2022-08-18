Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.59.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
