Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
Pampa Energía Trading Up 0.5 %
PAM opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.86.
Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.