Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

LEJU stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

