StockNews.com Upgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Tata Motors Price Performance

Shares of TTM opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tata Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 132.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 231,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $23,649,000.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

