AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb Price Performance

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of AutoWeb

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 138.72% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.