Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BW opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.86 million, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

