Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:J opened at $134.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.