Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,943 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Simmons First National worth $21,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 60.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simmons First National Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

