Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,489,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $452.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.50.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.13.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

