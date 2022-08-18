Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.84 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $177.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

