Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.