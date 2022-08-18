Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 245,645 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 245,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,754,000 after buying an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,389,000 after buying an additional 980,979 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 11,428.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 415,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 411,436 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.45. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,676 shares of company stock worth $1,500,337. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

