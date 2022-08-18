Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 15.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,159,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 150.0% in the first quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 22.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.19.

Workday Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $175.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,465.75 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.