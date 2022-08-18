Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.38 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $22,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $29,924,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,678,000 after acquiring an additional 222,142 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $11,371,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,599,000 after acquiring an additional 143,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

