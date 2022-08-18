Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

