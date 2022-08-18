Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,154 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $196.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.