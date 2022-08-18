Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.11 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.