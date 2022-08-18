Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZWS opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

