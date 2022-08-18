Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Waters worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $335.42 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.41 and a 200 day moving average of $324.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.