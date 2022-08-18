Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Kelly Services worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of KELYA opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $692.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

