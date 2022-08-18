Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.4% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $291.32 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

