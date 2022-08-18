Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,456 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.65 and a 200 day moving average of $279.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

