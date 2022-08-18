Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 8.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $91,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

