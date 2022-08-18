Cowen Increases Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $14.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $692,750 in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

