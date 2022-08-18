M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,031 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

