M&T Bank Corp Has $239,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,712 shares of company stock worth $10,639,994 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $221.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

