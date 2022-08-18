LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Raised to $70.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. LKQ has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,018,371,000 after buying an additional 385,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

