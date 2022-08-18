Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Roblox Trading Down 3.5 %

RBLX stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $2,482,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,233 shares in the company, valued at $67,237,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,237,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,029 shares of company stock worth $6,354,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

