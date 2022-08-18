M&T Bank Corp Buys 608 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

