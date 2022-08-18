Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.93.

JACK opened at $91.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $107.99.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

