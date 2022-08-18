HC Wainwright Raises Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target to $32.00

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.03. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $90,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,676.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 44,339 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

