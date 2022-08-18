Cowen Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $327.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $327.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays cut their price target on Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.21.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $213.02 on Monday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $524.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,549.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.