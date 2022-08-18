Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Cowen

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HRTX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

HRTX opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

