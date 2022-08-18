Barclays Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $130.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.21.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $213.02 on Monday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $524.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,549.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.86.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

