Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Raised to $5.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

Intellicheck Price Performance

IDN opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Insider Activity

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Lewis purchased 15,500 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,293.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 41,563 shares of company stock worth $71,060 over the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 226.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 70.7% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 636,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

See Also

