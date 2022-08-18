BTIG Research Trims Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Target Price to $9.00

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Cue Health Price Performance

NASDAQ HLTH opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.09 million and a PE ratio of -14.27.

Insider Activity

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Health will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $93,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,911,796.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,992 shares of company stock worth $277,306. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth $57,927,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cue Health by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cue Health by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 611,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

