Traders Purchase Large Volume of CarGurus Call Options (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,561 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,393% compared to the average volume of 2,047 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

