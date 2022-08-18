BTIG Research Trims iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Target Price to $6.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $3.12 on Monday. iCAD has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in iCAD by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 198,539 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

