Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLTH. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cue Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cue Health stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Cue Health has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $634.09 million and a P/E ratio of -14.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

