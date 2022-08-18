James R. Empfield Sells 57,743 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.53. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

